Davenport man agrees to plea deal in beating death of wife
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Davenport man charged in the strangulation and beating death of his wife has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Casey Klemme had been charged with second-degree murder in the July 26, 2019, death of his wife, 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme.
An autopsy showed she died after internal injuries to her neck and blows to her head.
On Friday, Casey Klemme accepted a deal in which he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, domestic abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Under the agreement, he will serve 20 years in prison.
