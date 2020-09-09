Advertisement

Davenport man agrees to plea deal in beating death of wife

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Davenport man charged in the strangulation and beating death of his wife has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Casey Klemme had been charged with second-degree murder in the July 26, 2019, death of his wife, 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme.

An autopsy showed she died after internal injuries to her neck and blows to her head.

On Friday, Casey Klemme accepted a deal in which he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, domestic abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Under the agreement, he will serve 20 years in prison.

