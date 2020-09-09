Coralville farmers' market moving to new location

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Farmers' Market is moving to a new location beginning on September 14, 2020.

After many years of being held in the Coralville Community Aquatic Center’s parking lot, the market will be moving to the Iowa River Landing. This move will add new customers and entertainment opportunities to both the market and the Iowa River Landing area and businesses.

The market will continue to be held on Monday evenings from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and will go through October 5, 2020.

Vendors will set up on the westbound lane of E. 9th Street between the lower roundabout and the new roundabout at E. 2nd Avenue. Customer parking will be available at the IRL West Ramp, Intermodal Ramp, or on-street parking on Quarry Road. All can be accessed by either E. 9th Street or Ponsetti Way to Iowa River Landing Place.

Watts Group will be taking over the management of the market from the Coralville Parks & Recreation Department and Tony Rubino will be taking over duties as the market manager.

