Construction set to begin on 3rd Avenue SE floodgate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, September 21, 2020 on the 3rd Avenue SE floodgate. The completed floodgate will feature stackable, removable panels that slide into permanent columns on the sidewalk during flood threats.

The floodgate will be deployed for a 22′ river elevation and is designed to protect up to the 2008 flood volume. Construction will consist of the installation of the foundation and vertical columns that will hold the removable panels. The project is scheduled for a summer 2021 completion date.

3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street SE to the Cedar River will be closed to vehicular, cyclist, and pedestrian traffic while construction is underway. Access to the CRST/Bankers Trust driveway on 3rd Avenue SE will remain available via 1st Street SE. Parking on the 3rd Avenue Bridge will remain open and accessible via the west.

Other flood control projects underway this year include:

Lot 44 Levee in NewBo: The levee will stretch from approximately 9th Avenue SE to 12th Avenue SE. Parking restrictions will be in place during and after construction. The levee is scheduled for completion spring 2021.

Amphitheatre Floodwall: The facility includes a built-in floodwall to the 2008 flood volume, and includes a public restroom and storage for events. The facility is scheduled for completion spring 2021.

16th Avenue SE Floodgate: The floodgate will roll across the road, protecting the community and neighborhood to the 2008 flood volume. The gate is scheduled for completion fall 2020. A similar gate is planned for the west side of the bridge.

Quaker Oats Floodwall: Construction of the 2,000-foot floodwall and pump station will be completed spring 2021, with the final phase completing the railroad closure gate at the Cedar River in fall 2021.

