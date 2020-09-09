City of Maquoketa settles in wrongful death lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Maquoketa agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Drew Edwards for $4.5 million.

Lawyers for the family say the city will also agree to review the policies and procedures that led to Drew Edwards' death.

Edwards died in police custody in June 2019 from cardiac arrest with meth, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system after officers used a taser on the man.

Lawyers for Edwards' family say the body camera footage in this case was critical to Edwards' family receiving a lump sum payment of 4.5 million dollars from the city of Maquoketa and Jackson County. The attorney KCRG spoke with says the city will pay $4 million and the Jackson county will pay the other 500-thousand.

The attorney explained the financial segment landed on splitting the settlement between the county and city because of the roles each officer played in the incident.

The city says the settlement is still not final because of one additional court hurdle and will not comment until that process is complete

