Citing budget implications due to COVID-19, Iowa Athletics eliminates 40 positions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Iowa athletic department announced that it has not filled or will be eliminating 40 regular and biweekly positions, department officials said Tuesday.

In addition to those cuts, all regular and non-contracted employees will take 15 unpaid furlough days prior to December 31st, 2020, with the exception of senior staff.

Non-contracted professional and scientific staff will be taking an additional 5% base salary deduction in addition to the salary reductions announced on July 1st.

