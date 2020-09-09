Cedar Falls passes mask mandate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A face mask mandate is now in effect in Cedar Falls.

The city council passed the resolution Tuesday night. It requires people to wear a face covering in public places when social distancing isn’t possible.

This includes all indoor public places such as businesses and on public transportation.

Three city council members voted against it. They said they preferred a strong recommendation instead of a mandate.

The resolution is modeled after Waterloo’s mask mandate, but the city council voted to amend it, saying masks are only required for those older than five instead of two.

It will stay in effect for six weeks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.