Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A decision on possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case is expected soon, WAVE has learned.

Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has been investigating the shooting death of Taylor, who was killed when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her Louisville home in March.

The presentation was expected to take at least two days. The grand jury will then have time to deliberate whether any of the officers involved should face criminal charges.

An announcement is not expected from Cameron’s office until next week, a source told WAVE. The announcement would come near the six-month mark of Taylor’s death.

The three officers who fired their weapons that night have been at the center of public backlash, with protesters demanding they be charged with murder. One of them, Brett Hankison, was fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.

Messages left with Cameron’s office Wednesday morning were not immediately returned.

