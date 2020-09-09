Advertisement

Amid recent rainfall, roofing companies racing against time and weather elements with derecho repairs

By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clean up after last month’s derecho is on hold because of this week’s rain, and that’s continuing to impact many eastern Iowans still dealing with damage.

“This year has been a killer year,” said Kent Fowlkes, the owner at Scratch and Dent Appliance Warehouse.

At his warehouse, you can see the effects of the derecho from the outside.

“The whole corner of this building just sucked it off the wall, so you can see where I put the siding back on to protect it until they get back to replace it,” said Fowlkes.

Now with this week’s rain, you can also the effects seeping through the ceiling.

“I’m finding more leaks, more spots where the water is getting in so we’re trying to stay on top of that, and keep my place as dry as we can keep it, before mold really sets in deep so we can get it fixed,” Fowlkes said.

But, that’s going to take a while. Tyler Nelson with Old Towne Roofing, who will be fixing Fowkles roof, says he’s seeing an influx of people needing roof repairs.

“We’ve been seeing an influx from large trees splitting their roof in half leaving gaping holes to big parts of commercial buildings dangling over the roof as we have seen here at Scratch and Dent location,” said Nelson.

However, because of the rain, their work is delayed. They can still get preventive work like tarping done, though.

“But tarping can only go so far. People are going to be taking on water around town every day it rains and we’re going to be needing to make repairs fast,” said Nelson.

Right now, they are booked about three weeks to 30 days out, but trying to make headway before the weather gets worse. “We can build roofs into the cold. Now when you bring in the weather elements of snow and stuff like that that’s going to play a big factor into the things,” Nelson added.

In the meantime, Fowlkes is just hoping his business won’t take another hit, and the goal is to keep his store open.

“What’s really going to crush me is we’ve already survived a Pandemic, and now we got an inland hurricane so we’ve already shut my store down just because of the slowness to one side, so how this is all going to go is we’re going to do this (repairs) in sections,” said Fowkles. “So we’ll try to keep our head above water and muddle our way through this.”

Nelson advises during this time, that home and property owners to continue to document any further damage, and if you haven’t tarped your roof have that and any other preventative maintenance done until it can.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Judge may void thousands more Iowa absentee ballot requests

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge who nullified 50,000 absentee ballot requests in Iowa’s second-largest county seems poised to void thousands more in a neighboring county at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.

News

Small business owners in Buchanan County feeling hopeful, despite pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The Executive Director of Buchanan County Economic Development said she’s only aware of two shops in the county closing due to the pandemic. One business owner bought a second shop, a restaurant, before Covid-19 related shutdowns, but said business is now going well thanks to her community.

News

Amid recent rainfall, roofing companies racing against time and weather elements with derecho repairs

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clean up after last month’s derecho is on hold because of this week’s rain, and that’s continuing to impact many eastern Iowans still dealing with damage.

Local

City of Maquoketa settles in wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Maquoketa agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Drew Edwards for $4.5 million.

Latest News

Local

Coralville farmers' market moving to new location

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
After many years of being held in the Coralville Community Aquatic Center’s parking lot, the market will have a new home.

Local

Officer identified in Coralville officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The police officer involved in the September 3, 2020, shooting has been identified.

Local

University of Iowa reports 52 new COVID-19 cases among students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa has published an updated snapshot of self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from faculty, staff, and students.

Local

Construction set to begin on 3rd Avenue SE floodgate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The completed floodgate will feature stackable, removable panels that slide into permanent columns on the sidewalk during flood threats.

Local

Pet food pantry for derecho victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a limited pet food pantry service this upcoming weekend for residents facing hardship after the storm.

Iowa

Western Iowa man sentenced for theft from Fleet Farm store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A western Iowa man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.