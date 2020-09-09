Advertisement

Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy customers were potentially overcharged on their August energy bill and the energy company will adjust customers' bills to reflect the overcharge during the next billing cycle.

The overcharge, which could be collectively worth thousands of dollars, occurred after people were charged a “basic service charge” every day. Meanwhile, thousands of people were without service for multiple days after the derecho.

The overcharge in each customer’s bill is probably around fifty cents a day, for as many days that customer was without power.

Andrew Cardon, who is an attorney for Alliant Energy, notified the Iowa Utility Board it will adjust customers' bills that were affected by the derecho on August 10.

“This adjustment will appear as a credit on the customer’s next monthly bill," he said.

Cardon said the company will be using advanced metering infrastructure to identify those customers who were identified by the storm.

Donald Tormey, who is the spokesperson for the Iowa Utilities Board, said the basic service charge is a daily charge for every meter a customer has and there is no ruling if the charge applies when a service outage is occurring.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

