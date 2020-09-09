478 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 478 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 9, the state’s data is showing a total of 71,137 COVID-19 cases and 1,185 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,988 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 676,602 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is at 16 percent.

There are currently a total of 322 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 32 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 83 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

