10% of Mediacom and ImOn customers are without internet service four weeks after the storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 10 percent of Mediacom and ImOn Communications customers are without internet access four weeks after the derecho hit eastern Iowa.

The internet companies, who made the announcement at the city of Cedar Rapids City Council Meeting on Tuesday, said they had crews working through the weekend and the weather has slowed down their progress.

ImOn said it has four more nodes left to bring back online and Mediacom said its rebuilt around 19,000 feet of hardware cable.

Mediacom said it expects the number of customers with service to get to 97 percent by the end of the week. It also has placed a number of hotspots around the city to help people access the internet.

The internet company says they’ve removed the two-hour restriction on their free community Wi-Fi to help people still without service.

