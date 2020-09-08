Advertisement

UI Health Care clinic to study long term issues caused by COVID-19

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Jay Greene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In June, University of Iowa Health Care opened its Respiratory Illness Clinic. This comes after Dr. Alejandro Comellas and his colleagues heard from recovered COVID-19 patients, who were still experiencing ongoing health issues.

“We have patients, for example, being infected back in March, still in August having symptoms, said Dr. Comellas. “We also see patients that seem to recover and then some symptoms come back again, kind of waxing and waning.”

He said some of the symptoms could be relative to asthma or fatigue.

“They describe kind of brain fog, so I think that the severity of your symptoms does not necessarily predict if you’re gonna have full recovery or not,” he said.

Dr. Comellas said in some patients, who had to spend time in the ICU, he’s seeing lung scarring and fibrosis.

“In the less severe patients, we’re seeing more airway disease, kind of an asthma COPD type, so we don’t know whether there’s a spectrum or a continuum in the way that the patients are presenting, or they’re really different groups that they’re going to be distributing in different characteristics and then having different needs in regards to their clinical care,” Dr. Comellas said.

Comellas is using the clinic to track the outcomes of the patients to see if the respiratory damage caused by the virus will improve over time or be more long term.

“We’re providing the clinical care, which is patients are coming in. They’re being seen in the clinic, and we’re doing full pulmonary function test, imaging as well as blood work,” he said. “The assumption was in the beginning that only the severe patients were the ones that would see this, but we have seen patients who have had mild disease, they have had symptoms, of course, and they still have symptoms.”

While the clinic has only treated at least 20 people, Dr. Comellas said he expects to see more patients with the long-term effects.

“I think that what is happening right now in Iowa with the epidemic and being number one in the nation, and the number of cases, we expect more cases to be coming through,” he said.

Click or tap here for more information about the clinic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Iowa

345 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 345 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 2 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

Coronavirus

Tracking COVID-19 in Iowa: 09/07

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 558 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.