Trump boat rally hits Coralville Lake

CORLAVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

Several dozen boats met in the middle of the lake Monday waving American flags along side ones for President Trump’s campaign and Blue Lives Matter. It was similar to boat parades and rallies held nationwide over the weekend.

One couple told KCRG-TV9 the rally was about supporting the president and to counter what they see as a negative political message across the country.

“This is a positive thing and I think everybody that’s here are positive people and I think the country as a whole needs to think more positive and be more united,” said Randy Engel.

A few supporters unable to get on a boat showed support from the Mehaffey bride over the lake.

