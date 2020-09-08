Southern Iowa woman spreads message after losing her husband to COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A southern Iowa widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 said she wants people to see her pain, so they know the virus is real.

Sondra Wolfe found out about her husband’s death during an interview yesterday with KCCI.

“It breaks my heart that they will never have him again,” she said. “There is so much we had left to do and it’s not fair.”

Mike Wolfe had been sedated on a ventilator in the hospital after getting sick with the virus on August 17th.

For days, the 66-year-old’s body was slowly deteriorating, causing his heart and kidneys to fail.

Sondra said she believes her husband got the virus after driving an Amish family.

She doesn’t blame the Amish, but does have a message for people in Wayne County who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

“There is still people saying it’s no big deal,” she said. “I wanted to have them see a human face, a family suffering.”

Wolfe said if sharing her husband’s story saves one life, it’s worth it.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

