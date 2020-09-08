Advertisement

Southern Iowa woman spreads message after losing her husband to COVID-19

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A southern Iowa widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 said she wants people to see her pain, so they know the virus is real.

Sondra Wolfe found out about her husband’s death during an interview yesterday with KCCI.

“It breaks my heart that they will never have him again,” she said. “There is so much we had left to do and it’s not fair.”

Mike Wolfe had been sedated on a ventilator in the hospital after getting sick with the virus on August 17th.

For days, the 66-year-old’s body was slowly deteriorating, causing his heart and kidneys to fail.

Sondra said she believes her husband got the virus after driving an Amish family.

She doesn’t blame the Amish, but does have a message for people in Wayne County who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

“There is still people saying it’s no big deal,” she said. “I wanted to have them see a human face, a family suffering.”

Wolfe said if sharing her husband’s story saves one life, it’s worth it.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Monticello schools move to online-only classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Monticello schools are moving to online only classes for Tuesday and Wednesday after four positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

News

Study: unlikely food can transmit virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a study conducted by "The International Commission on Micro-biological Specifications for Foods," it is unlikely food can transmit COVID-19.

News

Southern Iowa woman spreads message after losing her husband to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A southern Iowa widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 says she wants people to see her pain, so they know the virus is real.

News

Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to meet about face mask mandate Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors could take action today on a county-wide face mask mandate during a work session.

Latest News

News

Iowa City schools to start online classes Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.

Iowa

Boil order issued for city of Victor

Updated: 3 hours ago
A boil order has been issued in the city of Victor, Iowa due to a water main break that happened overnight at Washington and 2nd Street.

News

New video shows moments before deadly police shooting in Altoona

Updated: 4 hours ago
New video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in central Iowa.

News

Universities across the country seeing more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Universities across the country are struggling to balance coronavirus outbreaks with on-campus learning.

News

Some health experts in the US worry about upcoming flu season

Updated: 4 hours ago
As the US heads into fall, some health experts worry how the current pandemic will affect the upcoming flu season.

Iowa

Truck driver pulls man from burning semi

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
An Iowa truck driver is being called a hero after rescuing a driver from a burning semi.