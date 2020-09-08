Advertisement

Showers and clouds remain in the forecast

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change going forward into the next couple of days. A front remains basically stationary to our southeast. Warm air flowing over the front into our colder atmosphere continues to produce showers. The chance of showers becomes more scattered but continues through the end of the week. After highs in the 50s and low in the 40s the next couple of days, recovery into the lower 70s waits until the weekend.

