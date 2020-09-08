Advertisement

Rainy, windy and chilly the next few days

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been tracking this wet and cold pattern for a while now and it’s firmly taken over our weather. Plan on scattered rain through the day along with cool temps in the 50s. Wind chills will largely be in the 40s. When not raining, it’ll be damp with some occasional drizzle. The damp, chilly pattern is going to continue for a while as our weather pattern is essentially blocked. Plan on another day in the low-mid 50s for tomorrow with upper 50s by Thursday. Rain chances are going to keep going through Saturday along with thick clouds and chilly temperatures. Rain amounts this week will generally be in the 2-4″ range with isolated higher amounts. By Sunday, the pattern breaks with welcome drier conditions likely.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Plan on a rainy day with highs into the 50s.

Weather

Derecho Damage Aerial Tour: Newhall & Van Horne

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
An aerial tour of derecho damage 28 days later in the small communities of Newhall and Van Horne.

Forecast

Below average temperatures, rain, & wind will have us feeling like October

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Temperatures have already started to drop and are between 10-15 degrees cooler than where we were at this time yesterday. Expect temperatures to not drop too much overnight in the low 50s and we will pretty much be staying there the next 24 hours.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Our weather will be feeling more like October with rain, wind, and below average temperatures.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler day ahead, look for rain to move in tonight

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day with highs around 70. Rain arrives tonight.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Forecast

Pleasant on Labor Day but rain and a big time cool down are on the way

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
A cold front continues to swing through our region tonight which will introduce a much colder air mass that will dominate the forecast for the upcoming week.

Forecast

A pleasant Labor Day ahead of Big Time Cool Down

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
A cold front continues to swing through our region tonight which will introduce a much colder air mass that will dominate the forecast for the upcoming week.

Forecast

Early heavy rain, then warm and windy

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a stormy start to your Sunday. Then, it'll turn windy and warm!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
Plan on morning storms to exit, then turn partly cloudy and very windy.