Rainy, windy and chilly the next few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been tracking this wet and cold pattern for a while now and it’s firmly taken over our weather. Plan on scattered rain through the day along with cool temps in the 50s. Wind chills will largely be in the 40s. When not raining, it’ll be damp with some occasional drizzle. The damp, chilly pattern is going to continue for a while as our weather pattern is essentially blocked. Plan on another day in the low-mid 50s for tomorrow with upper 50s by Thursday. Rain chances are going to keep going through Saturday along with thick clouds and chilly temperatures. Rain amounts this week will generally be in the 2-4″ range with isolated higher amounts. By Sunday, the pattern breaks with welcome drier conditions likely.

