Rainy & cool weather pattern continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold and wet pattern continues across eastern Iowa. Scattered rain will be pushing through the area throughout the day, if you aren’t seeing rain expect overcast skies. Temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the low 50s as well.

Overnight, temperatures will slowly fall into the mid to upper 40s. High winds from the northeast could make it feel a bit colder overnight in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain chances still with through this week. Tomorrow will be pretty similar to today, rain throughout the day, and high in the low to mid-50s. Areas could see an additional 2-4″ throughout the week. Temperatures slowly warm back up into the low 70s by Saturday and dry conditions move in by the end of the weekend.

