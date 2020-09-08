Advertisement

Parents navigating demands of virtual learning and making a living, as Iowa City starts school virtually

By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today was the first day that Iowa City School District students are returning to school, but only virtually for the first two weeks, and that has many parents stressed.

Natalie Perez is one.

“Two weeks ago they decided to go full online, and it was a hit for us,” said Perez.

Perez and her husband are parents to their 5 year old, Noah, starting kindergarten this year. She says even though her son didn’t officially start school today, she’s already worried.

“We’ve been struggling with my job and my husband’s job to give Noah learning and stuff,” said Perez.

Perez works third shift, and gets off at seven in the morning. She’d planned on sleeping during the day while her husband is at his job and Noah would - theoretically- be at school.

“I know it’s going to be quite a challenge for me at least. My husband works through the day. I know he can take a few days off a week and work the weekends, but most of the work would go on me,” said Perez.

Perez says her son didn’t have his computer nor materials to start just yet, because they had been in the process of trying to transfer him to another school - but because of his disability he was not accepted, so he will begin Wednesday.

For others, like Renee Zukin, a parent and teacher in the district day one was jam packed. She was managing teaching her own classes virtually and having students in her own home.

“There’s been some hiccups,” said Zukin. “But the kids have done great. They have been able to log into their classes, like I said were one of the lucky ones that didn’t lose power, but I’m excited. I’m super looking forward to meeting my students.”

Along, with her two high schoolers, she opened her home to her niece whose parents are part of the many who have their own work obligations.

“It certainly is hard for families but there’s lots of ways the district can help. There’s been small clusters of families helping each other out,” said Zukin.

Zukin says she supports the decision to start the year virtually, and says nothing will go perfectly, but urges parents, and teachers to stay positive.

“Have compassion with your technology and kids. They are probably freaking out just as much as you are, and in reality we’ll get going. No one is really missing out on anything today if they don’t make it work,” she said.

Zukin encourages those families struggling to continue to reach out to teachers and the district for resources to help.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Loras College brings down founder's statue after discovering ties to slavery

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Loras College has taken down a statue honoring Bishop Mathias Loras after it was confirmed that he had enslaved a woman in the 1800's.

Sports

Citing budget implications due to COVID-19, Iowa Athletics eliminates 40 positions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Citing budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Iowa athletic department announced that it has not filled or will be eliminating 40 regular and biweekly positions, department officials said Tuesday.

News

Parents navigating demands of virtual learning and making a living, as Iowa City starts school virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today was the first day that Iowa City School District students are returning to school, but only virtually for the first two weeks, and that has many parents stressed.

News

Kennedy football team suspends season for 14 days following after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential extensive exposure within the team, the Kennedy Cougar football team has suspended their season for 14 days.

Latest News

Education

Iowa City must hold in-person classes, judge rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
On the same day Iowa City students had their first day of classes entirely online, a district court judge Tuesday ruled the Iowa City Community School District must hold in-person classes unless it gets a waiver from the state.

News

City of Cedar Rapids asks residents to clear debris around fire hydrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Cedar Rapids is asking people to clear the area surrounding fire hydrants. The fire department recommends leftover storm debris to be placed no closer than three feet from all fire hydrants, that includes streets and sidewalks.

News

Iowa City Police seek help in identifying person of interest in assault investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police officers in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.

News

Iowa athletics resumes workouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
After pausing all workout activities on August 31st, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday that it has resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts.

News

Tailgate business suffers from Iowa State's decision not to have fans at games

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa State Cyclones will open their season to an empty stadium this year. Some fans are applauding the schools decision, and some say they are suffering from it.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids woman sets up GoFundMe for single mother who lost her home due to derecho

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many in Cedar Rapids have now lived through both last month’s derecho and the 2008 flood.