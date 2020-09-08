Parents navigating demands of virtual learning and making a living, as Iowa City starts school virtually

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today was the first day that Iowa City School District students are returning to school, but only virtually for the first two weeks, and that has many parents stressed.

Natalie Perez is one.

“Two weeks ago they decided to go full online, and it was a hit for us,” said Perez.

Perez and her husband are parents to their 5 year old, Noah, starting kindergarten this year. She says even though her son didn’t officially start school today, she’s already worried.

“We’ve been struggling with my job and my husband’s job to give Noah learning and stuff,” said Perez.

Perez works third shift, and gets off at seven in the morning. She’d planned on sleeping during the day while her husband is at his job and Noah would - theoretically- be at school.

“I know it’s going to be quite a challenge for me at least. My husband works through the day. I know he can take a few days off a week and work the weekends, but most of the work would go on me,” said Perez.

Perez says her son didn’t have his computer nor materials to start just yet, because they had been in the process of trying to transfer him to another school - but because of his disability he was not accepted, so he will begin Wednesday.

For others, like Renee Zukin, a parent and teacher in the district day one was jam packed. She was managing teaching her own classes virtually and having students in her own home.

“There’s been some hiccups,” said Zukin. “But the kids have done great. They have been able to log into their classes, like I said were one of the lucky ones that didn’t lose power, but I’m excited. I’m super looking forward to meeting my students.”

Along, with her two high schoolers, she opened her home to her niece whose parents are part of the many who have their own work obligations.

“It certainly is hard for families but there’s lots of ways the district can help. There’s been small clusters of families helping each other out,” said Zukin.

Zukin says she supports the decision to start the year virtually, and says nothing will go perfectly, but urges parents, and teachers to stay positive.

“Have compassion with your technology and kids. They are probably freaking out just as much as you are, and in reality we’ll get going. No one is really missing out on anything today if they don’t make it work,” she said.

Zukin encourages those families struggling to continue to reach out to teachers and the district for resources to help.

