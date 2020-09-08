Advertisement

One dead, two children injured after Monday night crash in Davenport

(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - One person has died and two children sustained potentially life threatening injuries in a car accident that happened at 11:50 p.m. on Monday in Davenport.

WQAD is reporting the accident occurred at River Drive and Forest, east of The Village of East Davenport. Police told WQAD a car had crossed the centerline of River Drive colliding head on with a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured. One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and two children sustained life threatening injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Officials have not released any names at this time.

See the story on WQAD’s website.

Copyright 2020 WQAD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Judge denies Des Moines Public School’s request for injunction on online learning plan

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A judge on Tuesday denied an injunction requested by the Des Moines Public School District to allow its students to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually.

Coronavirus

UI Health Care clinic to study long term issues caused by COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
In June, University of Iowa Health Care opened its Respiratory Illness Clinic. This comes after Dr. Alejandro Comellas and his colleagues heard from recovered COVID-19 patients, who were still experiencing ongoing health issues.

Iowa

345 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 345 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

State Ombudsman reports failures in Iowa DHS over death of teen in 2017

Updated: 1 hour ago
The State Ombudsman said in a report released on Tuesday the horrific abuse and starvation of a 16-year-old girl in 2017 may have been avoided if the Iowa Department of Human Services had been more diligent and communicated better with each other.

Latest News

Iowa

Monticello schools move to online-only classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monticello schools are moving to online only classes for Tuesday and Wednesday after four positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

News

Cedar Rapids woman sleeping in her van while people help to rebuild her house after derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville talks to one woman who saw the devastation of both last month's derecho and the 2008 flood up close.

News

Cedar Rapids to begin implementing bus route, schedule changes Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids is implementing route and schedule changes to city buses.

Iowa

Southern Iowa woman spreads message after losing her husband to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A southern Iowa widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 said she wants people to see her pain, so they know the virus is real.

News

Study: unlikely food can transmit virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to a study conducted by "The International Commission on Micro-biological Specifications for Foods," it is unlikely food can transmit COVID-19.

News

Southern Iowa woman spreads message after losing her husband to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A southern Iowa widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 says she wants people to see her pain, so they know the virus is real.