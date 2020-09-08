One dead, two children injured after Monday night crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - One person has died and two children sustained potentially life threatening injuries in a car accident that happened at 11:50 p.m. on Monday in Davenport.

WQAD is reporting the accident occurred at River Drive and Forest, east of The Village of East Davenport. Police told WQAD a car had crossed the centerline of River Drive colliding head on with a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured. One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and two children sustained life threatening injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Officials have not released any names at this time.

