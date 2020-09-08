Advertisement

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is shown in the photo taken from surveillance video on the left. Dalton Potter, 29, is shown in the photo on the right.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest.

Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday. He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

