Advertisement

New book helps explains back to school changes to children with autism spectrum disorder

By Hope Sears
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A new book hopes to explain all the changes happening because of the coronavirus to children with autism spectrum disorder who are going back to school. Sheletta Brundidge is the author of “Cameron Goes to School”.

The book is about a little girl who is going to school and the changes she deals with along with her family.

Brundidge explained she created it for her daughter, “It’s a story of my daughter’s autism journey as she heads off to kindergarten.”

Her daughter, Cameron, is diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum along with other siblings.

“They call me Minnesota’s Autism Mom ’cause I’ve got four children, three of whom have been diagnosed

on the autism spectrum.”

Cameron first started presenting symptoms of autism when she was two years old. Cameron is now 7-years-old but in the book, she is five.

Brundidge is hearing from autism professionals in Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois, Louisiana and Texas.

Theresa Grueter is one of the people using the book as a resource. Grueter is an occupational therapist and owner of Sensory Kids.

Greuter says, “Half my caseload children on the autism spectrum. And, everyone is heading back to school one way or another. Whether it’s online or a hybrid program. So, it’s really helpful for those children.”

Brundidge says the book can help ease anxiety and help cope with COVID-19. In the book, my daughter is the hero. You know, she’s going to school for the first time. Everybody else around her is nervous and scared, but she’s the brave one.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Independence police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Harbach
Independence police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Iowa

Truck driver pulls man from burning semi

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
An Iowa truck driver is being called a hero after rescuing a driver from a burning semi.

News

‘A great time for a drought’: Linn Co. farmer hopes forecasted rain doesn’t hinder harvest even more

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Rain is forecasted to fall in eastern Iowa over the next several days.

News

Farmer hopes weather stays dry ahead of harvest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain is in the forecast in eastern Iowa for the next several days.

Latest News

Local

Facebook page needs warehouse to keep running relief efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Facebook Page, which has over 60,000 members, has now moved into a warehouse to keep with the number and need of donations.

Local

Trump boat rally hits Coralville Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

News

Trump Boat Rally on Coralville Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

Iowa

Des Moines students march to Governor Reynolds demanding to play sports, activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus makes Covid-19 control easier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Cornell College's President said the school is using rapid antigen tests to tests hundreds of students daily. Most students also live on campus, making testing and control of the virus easier.

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus helps with managing Covid-19 virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cornell College is testing hundreds of students daily. School leaders said the smaller campus is helping make testing easier.