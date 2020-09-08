New book helps explains back to school changes to children with autism spectrum disorder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A new book hopes to explain all the changes happening because of the coronavirus to children with autism spectrum disorder who are going back to school. Sheletta Brundidge is the author of “Cameron Goes to School”.

The book is about a little girl who is going to school and the changes she deals with along with her family.

Brundidge explained she created it for her daughter, “It’s a story of my daughter’s autism journey as she heads off to kindergarten.”

Her daughter, Cameron, is diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum along with other siblings.

“They call me Minnesota’s Autism Mom ’cause I’ve got four children, three of whom have been diagnosed

on the autism spectrum.”

Cameron first started presenting symptoms of autism when she was two years old. Cameron is now 7-years-old but in the book, she is five.

Brundidge is hearing from autism professionals in Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois, Louisiana and Texas.

Theresa Grueter is one of the people using the book as a resource. Grueter is an occupational therapist and owner of Sensory Kids.

Greuter says, “Half my caseload children on the autism spectrum. And, everyone is heading back to school one way or another. Whether it’s online or a hybrid program. So, it’s really helpful for those children.”

Brundidge says the book can help ease anxiety and help cope with COVID-19. In the book, my daughter is the hero. You know, she’s going to school for the first time. Everybody else around her is nervous and scared, but she’s the brave one.”

