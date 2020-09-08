More than 4,000 without power in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 4,000 customers in Johnson County are reportedly without power.

Alliant Energy is reporting more than 1,600 of its customers in the Tiffin, North Liberty and Coralville area are without power.

Linn County REC is reporting more than 2,500 customers are without power in Johnson County.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

