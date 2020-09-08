Advertisement

Monticello schools move to online-only classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases

(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello schools are moving to online only classes for Tuesday and Wednesday after four positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

So far the school district said it has had to quarantine about 140 students.

Several parents have also told the district their child is showing symptoms for the virus. The children have been tested, but the district is still waiting on the results. It said more students may be affected in the coming days.

In addition to moving all classes online, the district is canceling all cross-country, volleyball and football competitions for this week, and canceling practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district said it expects to make a decision about practices for Thursday and Friday later in the week.

The district urges parents and students to take symptoms seriously and to keep students home if they are sick.

