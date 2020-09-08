Advertisement

Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series S.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Microsoft just announced a smaller, cheaper Xbox ahead of the holiday season.

The company says the Xbox Series S will cost $299, which puts it at around the same price as a Nintendo Switch.

The Series S will be available on Nov. 10, according to an advertisement from Microsoft.

The company also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November. The company hasn’t announced how much it will cost.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is also expected to come out during the holiday season.

Gaming systems are in high demand right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

