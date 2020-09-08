Kennedy football team suspends season for 14 days following after positive COVID-19 test

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential extensive exposure within the team, the Kennedy Cougar football team has suspended their season for 14 days.

According to Athletic Director Aaron Stecker, the decision was made based on guidance from health department officials.

“We make this decision with the safety of our students, our coaches, and our Kennedy families in mind.” Stecker said.

The Cougars (1-1), were scheduled to play Jefferson this Friday. The Jefferson football twitter page said they will play Southeast Polk this Friday at Kingston Stadium.

Due to an imposed quarantine for Kennedy’s Varsity Team, Jefferson will now play @SEPolkRams at Kingston this Friday, Sept. 11



Sophomores will still play Kennedy at Kingston @ 5:00 prior to the Varsity game with SE Polk. #WinTheDay — JHawk Football (@JHawk_Football) September 8, 2020

