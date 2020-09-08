Judge denies Des Moines Public School’s request for injunction on online learning plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A judge on Tuesday denied an injunction requested by the Des Moines Public School District to allow its students to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually.

The district filed for an injunction after the Iowa Department of Education denied its waiver to begin the school year 100 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Farrell denied the motion.

The ruling shows that if DMPS proceeds with its current return to learn plan, it will not receive credit for days it provides remote-only instruction. As a result, it would be forced to make up those days to receive credit under Iowa Code section 279.10.

The school district’s counsel claimed social distancing would be impossible because most of Des Moines' schools are already at capacity, putting students and staff at risk for COVID-19.

State guidelines require a 15 percent coronavirus positivity rate in the community over 14 days in order to move students entirely online.

Polk County’s rate is just under 10 percent. DMPS argued that state law gives local school boards the authority to decide when to reopen schools.

The state argued that in-person school attendance was a matter of state law, not local control.

Des Moines Public Schools started 100 percent online classes Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what next steps the district would take.

