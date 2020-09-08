Iowa City Police seek help in identifying person of interest in assault investigation
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police officers in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.
Officers were able to obtain a picture taken from nearby video surveillance, that photo is attached to this article. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 319-356-5291.
Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.
