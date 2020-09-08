Iowa athletics resumes workouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After pausing all workout activities on August 31st, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday that it has resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts.

Back in August, the department reported 93 positive tests for COVID-19 during the week of August 24 through August 30, forcing the department to pause all workouts.

The department conducted 297 COVID-19 tests for the week of August 31-September 6, 2020. Twenty-one positive tests and 276 negative tests have been received. COVID-19 testing began May 29, 2020. A total of 197 positive tests, 2,836 negative tests and one inconclusive test have been received.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.