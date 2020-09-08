Independence police search for missing 12-year-old boy

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The search is underway for a missing 12-year-old boy in Independence.

Police said surveillance footage shows Cayden Kail Buckman leaving his home at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

He does not have a history as a runaway.

Police said he is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

He has red hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he may be wearing a tan-colored Boy Scout T-shirt, black sport shorts and gray sandals.

Anyone with information should call Independence police.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.