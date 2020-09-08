Advertisement

Facebook page needs warehouse to keep running relief efforts

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks four weeks since the derecho hit eastern Iowa and hundreds are still looking for relief.

The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Facebook Page, which has over 60,000 members, has now moved into a warehouse to keep with the number and need of donations. The warehouse is filled with food, diapers, paper towels and other toiletries for families across eastern Iowa.

Samantha Corrigan, who was working all Labor Day, in the warehouse said she’s seen people cry once they receive the support they need.

“Some of the people we take stuff outside to ,just, they cry,” she said. “And they’re very thankful and some of them don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Her son created the Facebook page, which now has multiple administrators running the page to keep up with demand.

Matthew Salger, who is one of the seven administrators, said he’s shocked how much demand their’s been for help.

“To fill a warehouse and helping hundreds of families a day is mind-boggling,” he said.

Anglea Jones, who was waiting at the warehouse for groceries, said a woman in Dubuque even gave her a car off the Facebook page once she told her about her situation.

“I was in shock and I’m still in shock,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trump boat rally hits Coralville Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

News

Trump Boat Rally on Coralville Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

Iowa

Des Moines students march to Governor Reynolds demanding to play sports, activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus makes Covid-19 control easier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Cornell College's President said the school is using rapid antigen tests to tests hundreds of students daily. Most students also live on campus, making testing and control of the virus easier.

Latest News

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus helps with managing Covid-19 virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cornell College is testing hundreds of students daily. School leaders said the smaller campus is helping make testing easier.

News

Des Moines Students protest suspension of sports, activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

News

Luther College professor helps develop test to analyze prevention behaviors during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Developers hope the 'Clean and Contain Scale' can be used by all types of businesses and organizations to help people understand what they are doing and what they can improve upon to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Iowa

UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man outside Altoona motel

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Altoona police shot and injured a man who they say was armed with a weapon outside a motel in the suburbs outside of Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Iowa toddler severely burned after being trapped in house fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN
An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped inside a house fire.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa reports 45 more COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on campus.