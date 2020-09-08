Facebook page needs warehouse to keep running relief efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks four weeks since the derecho hit eastern Iowa and hundreds are still looking for relief.

The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Facebook Page, which has over 60,000 members, has now moved into a warehouse to keep with the number and need of donations. The warehouse is filled with food, diapers, paper towels and other toiletries for families across eastern Iowa.

Samantha Corrigan, who was working all Labor Day, in the warehouse said she’s seen people cry once they receive the support they need.

“Some of the people we take stuff outside to ,just, they cry,” she said. “And they’re very thankful and some of them don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Her son created the Facebook page, which now has multiple administrators running the page to keep up with demand.

Matthew Salger, who is one of the seven administrators, said he’s shocked how much demand their’s been for help.

“To fill a warehouse and helping hundreds of families a day is mind-boggling,” he said.

Anglea Jones, who was waiting at the warehouse for groceries, said a woman in Dubuque even gave her a car off the Facebook page once she told her about her situation.

“I was in shock and I’m still in shock,” she said.

