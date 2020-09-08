Dubuque Board of Supervisors votes down county-wide mask resolution

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - During Tuesday’s meeting the Dubuque Board of Supervisors voted down a county-wide face covering resolution by a vote of 2-1.

Another fairly similar face covering resolution was then discussed, but nothing was decided.

The board will discuss the resolution further with mayors and city councils. Some mayors spoke for the mandate but others spoke against it.

Tuesday’s decision does not affect the mask mandate already issued in Dubuque.

