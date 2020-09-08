City of Cedar Rapids asks residents to clear debris around fire hydrants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is asking people to clear the area surrounding fire hydrants. The fire department recommends leftover storm debris to be placed no closer than three feet from all fire hydrants, that includes streets and sidewalks.

Firefighters need easy access to hydrants in the event of a fire, and obstructed hydrants can lead to dangerous situations.

