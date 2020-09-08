Advertisement

‘A great time for a drought’: Linn Co. farmer hopes forecasted rain doesn’t hinder harvest even more

By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With cornstalks in one of his fields near Cedar Rapids bent, broken, and blown over by last month’s derecho, Linn County farmer John Airy doesn’t know how much of his crop he will be able to harvest this fall.

But Airy said he does at least know one thing for sure: He doesn’t want to see much rain in upcoming forecasts.

“This would be a great time for a drought,” he said. “Rain on the down corn is going to make even more challenges because, especially that stuff that’s close to the ground, then you’ve got a chance with molds and fungus, and some of it could even sprout on the cob.”

Rain is forecasted around eastern Iowa over the next several days.

As of Sept. 1, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 82.8% of Iowa was experiencing moderate to extreme drought, with the worst conditions in the western to the central part of the state.

But in eastern Iowa, recent dry weather coupled with derecho damage will push the harvest earlier for some farmers’ corn, including Airy’s.

He said having to work in muddy fields would just make that process a bigger challenge.

“Three or four inches of rain this week is not something we need,” he said.

Airy said some rain —around a half-inch or so — could benefit soybeans, which he grows at another part of his farm, near Central City.

“It’ll help push them along, help make them a little bigger, give them a little more size,” Airy said.

Airy said he and other farmers will need a good soybean harvest to make up for damaged corn, though he added that they’ll have to wait to see how much of it they can save.

“Every bushel counts this year— not a lot of excess profit by any stretch,” Airy said.

“It’s going to be a struggle.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

