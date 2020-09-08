83-year-old woman hit by car on Saturday in Calmar, Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car when she tried to cross the street in Calmar on Saturday.

Officials said Violet Krivacek, of Fort Atkinson, was driving south on Maryville Street when her vehicle struck the Calmar woman.

The woman was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Her name has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

