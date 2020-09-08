Advertisement

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.
Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Six more people were then found dead.

A search did not locate any suspects. Authorities say they do not believe that there is a threat to the general public.

