345 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 345 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 8, the state’s data is showing a total of 70,659 COVID-19 cases and 1,173 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,565 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 673,614 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is at 13.5 percent.

There are currently a total of 326 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 41 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 92 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

