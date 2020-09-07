Wapsipinicon State Park reopens in time for busy Labor Day weekend; other parks still closed

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Neveah Neiers, a chatty five-year-old from Monticello, was eager to give a TV news crew the grand tour of her family’s campsite at Wapsipinicon State Park on Sunday.

She held up her figurines of Woody and Jessie from “Toy Story” and her hardcover edition of “The Cat in the Hat” for the camera, before bringing the tour to her dogs’ toys and treats and the campsite’s stock of firewood.

And who could blame her for being so excited? Neveah was enjoying her first-ever camping trip, a Labor Day weekend getaway her family spent months planning.

“We really wanted to do a family camping trip,” Neveah’s grandmother, Erin Neiers of Farley, said. “We haven’t done one in a very long time, so we decided this was the year to do it.”

But last month’s derecho threw a wrench into those plans.

“We were really wondering if we were going to be able to, if the parks were going to be down, if they were all going to be closed, if they might open in time,” Erin said.

The Neiers family had been booked to stay at another park in Jones County over the weekend, but that one was still closed. So they nabbed a last-minute spot at Wapsipinicon State Park, which reopened last Tuesday, just in time for the long weekend.

“This is kind of the last big weekend for our busy season,” Park Ranger Jason Dykstra explained.

Dykstra said all camping sites at Wapsipinicon State Park were full for Labor Day weekend, a combination of people who held on to existing reservations and those, like the Neiers family, who had to change their plans because of other park closures.

But even with most of the park now reopened to visitors, there’s still a lot of damage at Wapsipinicon, especially to a large white pine stand that Dykstra said was planted in the 1920s.

“We actually had some folks take photos just prior to the storm and then right after, and the contrast is pretty striking,” he said. “A lot of 100-plus-year-old trees that you’re not going to see anymore, and then what folks will see now coming in is large piles of debris.”

Portions of two trails near the white pine stand are also still closed. Dykstra said clearing those trails and figuring out what to do with all the storm debris are the next items on their storm recovery checklist.

But he said they worked hard to reopen safely by this weekend and had help from foresters and other professionals to do so.

“The park’s not looking as great as we would like, but we’ll get there in time,” Dykstra said.

Dykstra also said that while the damage at Wapsipinicon was significant, it still wasn’t as bad as at other state parks in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County will remain closed until further notice because of extensive tree damage, and the campgrounds, day-use lodge, beach, and a shelter at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in Linn County are still closed as well, while some boat ramps at that park have reopened.

In Johnson County, tree damage is keeping the trails blocked off to visitors at Lake Macbride State Park, where the north and south campgrounds and day-use lodge are still closed too.

At Wapsipinicon, the Neiers family said they were just glad to find a park that was open to make Neveah’s first camping trip happen this year.

“Like I said, we haven’t done this in years, and my kids are grown up now,” Erin said. “So just being able to get together, hang out, and just have family time has been great.”

