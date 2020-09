CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on campus.

The university administered 196 COVID-19 tests, 45 were positive and 151 were negative, giving a positivity rate of 22.96 percent.

There are currently 75 students in quarantine and 18 in self-isolation.

See the full report here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.