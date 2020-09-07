University of Iowa reports 175 new self-reported COVID-19 cases on Monday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa reported 175 new self-reported COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The university said 174 of the new cases were students and one was an employee.

To date, there have been 1,569 cases among students and 20 among staff.

There are currently 15 residence hall students in quarantine and 97 residence hall students reported to be in self-isolation.

To see the full report, click here.

