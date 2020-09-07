Advertisement

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing behind Trump are Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. The battle for control of Congress this fall is solidifying into a race about Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing behind Trump are Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. The battle for control of Congress this fall is solidifying into a race about Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump.

Republicans are hitching their fortunes to the party’s leader, while Democrats position themselves as a bulwark against him — and partners in a potential Joe Biden White House.

Usually, a president at the top of the ticket boosts his party’s chances. But Trump’s slump in key states is shifting the congressional map.

House Democrats are expected to easily retain the majority. The Senate, now in Republican hands, could almost as easily flip to Democrats.

