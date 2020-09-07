Raising money for veterans memorial

Independence, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial has been in the works for over a year, but those leading the effort said there was still work to be done.

Those on the Veteran Memorial Committee said they needed funding for landscape and to help over vandalism insurance. COVID 19 hasn’t made that easy.

“This feeling here is kind of lonesome sometimes,” said Vietnam Veteran Bob Hocken.

Hocken visits the memorial often to see the names of family members and friends who have served. He said the space was a place to be around people who knows what they have gone through, but the space in front of the courthouse wasn’t yet complete. The hope was that a free-will dinner might help.

“We don’t know what the turnout is going to be like,” said Veteran Memorial Committee member Clayton Ohrt. “We’ve done a few things to try and maximize participation. People can get to-go orders or the seats will be socially distanced at the Legion Hall.

The donation dinner will be held on September 12th for the memorial to try and cover some of the costs so more people can spend time with family and friends for years to come.

“I hope this means something the next generation,” said Hocken.

