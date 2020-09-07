Advertisement

Police shoot, injure man outside Iowa motel

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Altoona police shot and injured a man who they say was armed with a weapon outside a motel in the suburbs outside of Des Moines, Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports police responding to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon went to Motel 6 around 8:33 a.m. Monday.

Altoona police Sgt. Alyssa Wilson says the man sustained serious injuries from the shooting.

No police officers were injured. No details were immediately released on the type of weapon or what led to the shooting.

