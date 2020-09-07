Advertisement

Pence, Harris to spend Labor Day in Wisconsin

Vice President Pence and VP nominee Kamala Harris are in Wisconsin Labor Day.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris will both be in Wisconsin on Labor Day.

Pence is scheduled to make a speech at the Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

He’s expected to discuss how the Trump administration has boosted the economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris will pay a visit to Milwaukee and tour the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

A political professor from the University of Wisconsin-Madison said this shows that Wisconsin is “ground zero in 2020.”

President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden both visited Kenosha last week.

That’s where widespread protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

