One dead in early morning motorcycle crash on I-380

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has died after a motorcycle crash at 3:48 a.m. Monday on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa.

Officials said no one else was hurt in the crash.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the crash has blocked the northbound lanes between Exit 49 (County Road D48) and Exit 55 (County Road V65, near Brandon). A detour has been set up.

More information to come.

Crash on I-380 (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.