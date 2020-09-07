Advertisement

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt

David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.(Tricky Treasures via WBTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WBTV) - The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.

In a press release, it was revealed that Gold Tickets are being hidden nationwide for anyone to find.

David Klein, the founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans and Tricky Treasures, is getting ready to retire, but first, he’s going to give back to everyone who loves the candy industry like he does.

Klein, also known as The Candyman, is announcing his treasure hunt as he and his partner have started going across America hiding gold-style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.

The press release, provided through Tricky Treasures, says plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.

You can join one of their treasure hunts which are launching right now at www.TheGoldTicket.com.

Anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.

Klein will add this treasure hunt after all the states have had a chance to play.

Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and cost is $49.99 to enter a hunt. Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1000 participants, no exceptions.

“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” said David Klein. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”

All interested are reminded to join a treasure hunt and sign up for the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/thegoldticket for more information.

