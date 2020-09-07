Iowa toddler severely burned after being trapped in house fire

(CNN) - An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped inside a house fire.

Firefighters rescued 17-month old Ezekiel Adkins and his three-year-old brother. They were trapped in a council bluffs home Friday night after a fire broke out.

The toddler has burns covering 60-percent of his body and his brother was treated for smoke inhalation.

Ezekiel was flown to St. Elizabeth Burn Center and then University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital.

His grandfather says he made it through the night, and are seeing improvements.

“He is a young man that has a lot of determination even for young child,” Dave Smith, Ezekiel’s grandfather, said. “You can see it in his eyes. You can feel it when you’re around him. I think it will become evident.”

The family has set up a go-fund-me to cover the cost of his medical bills and treatment.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.