Former Cedar Rapids Washington prep Dallas Hobbs creates stickers and video to raise funds for derecho relief

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington football player Dallas Hobbs, who’s a junior defensive tackle at Washington State, was almost 1,700 miles away when the derecho hit Cedar Rapids last month. He couldn’t believe the destruction it had caused.

“Just friends I have driving through town, showing how much destruction really happened,” Hobbs said. “It was like, wow, this was a lot more than just a little storm coming through.”

Hobbs wanted to come back and help with cleanup, but because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pullman, Washington, he wasn’t able to come. However, he knew he needed to do something. Back in the spring, he created stickers to honor fallen former Washington State teammate Bryce Beekman and raised nearly $15,000 for the cause.

Hobbs is using his design skills once again creating 10 different stickers that say either “Cedar Rapids” or “Iowa Strong” in Hawkeye or Cyclone colors. All of the proceeds will go to non-profit organizations in Iowa. Hobbs also called several athletes across the country, who are Iowa natives, and made a video with a message about the destruction last month’s derecho caused to the state.

Together, we are #IowaStrong



Link to donate: https://t.co/DZUy5dV1La



Stickers/Products: https://t.co/lrveWNM3YH



100% of proceeds will be given to non-profit organizations around Iowa. Everything helps, thank you. pic.twitter.com/dnKoL3hWqL — Dallas Hobbs (@Dhobbs92) September 3, 2020

“They had no idea any of this really happened,” said Iowa City native Cole Mabry, who’s a sophomore for the Army West Point football team. “So hopefully, this video will spread the word or get awareness of what went on.”

“I hope that by branching out to guys and girls all across the country, that we were able to reach a lot of people that are willing to help us,” said Cedar Rapids native Andrew Todd, who’s a sophomore for the Miami of Ohio football team.

To purchase any of the stickers, click here or to just donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

