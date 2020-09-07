Advertisement

Former Cedar Rapids Washington prep Dallas Hobbs creates stickers and video to raise funds for derecho relief

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington football player Dallas Hobbs, who’s a junior defensive tackle at Washington State, was almost 1,700 miles away when the derecho hit Cedar Rapids last month. He couldn’t believe the destruction it had caused.

“Just friends I have driving through town, showing how much destruction really happened,” Hobbs said. “It was like, wow, this was a lot more than just a little storm coming through.”

Hobbs wanted to come back and help with cleanup, but because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pullman, Washington, he wasn’t able to come. However, he knew he needed to do something. Back in the spring, he created stickers to honor fallen former Washington State teammate Bryce Beekman and raised nearly $15,000 for the cause.

Hobbs is using his design skills once again creating 10 different stickers that say either “Cedar Rapids” or “Iowa Strong” in Hawkeye or Cyclone colors. All of the proceeds will go to non-profit organizations in Iowa. Hobbs also called several athletes across the country, who are Iowa natives, and made a video with a message about the destruction last month’s derecho caused to the state.

“They had no idea any of this really happened,” said Iowa City native Cole Mabry, who’s a sophomore for the Army West Point football team. “So hopefully, this video will spread the word or get awareness of what went on.”

“I hope that by branching out to guys and girls all across the country, that we were able to reach a lot of people that are willing to help us,” said Cedar Rapids native Andrew Todd, who’s a sophomore for the Miami of Ohio football team.

To purchase any of the stickers, click here or to just donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Cedar Rapids Washington prep Dallas Hobbs creates stickers to help with derecho relief

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Sports

Marion tops CPU, ending 11-game losing streak

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Marion football team collected its first win since October of 2018 after beating Center Point-Urbana on Saturday.

Sports

No. 1 Mount Vernon goes 4-0 in Shirley Ryan Invitational

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Mount Vernon won all four of its matches in the Shirley Ryan Invitational.

Sports

Mount Vernon wins four matches in Shirley Ryan Invitational

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
Saturday 6p newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

Marion tops CPU, ending 11-game losing streak

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
Saturday 6p newscast recording

Sports

Western Dubuque rallies late to defeat Hempstead 40-37

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT
The Bobcats look ahead to a match up with Charles City while the Mustangs hope to rebound against rivals Dubuque Senior.

Sports

Anamosa takes down Beckman 42-28 for first win of season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT
Beckman looks ahead to a match up with Northeast while the Raiders will face off against Monticello.

Sports

West Delaware routs Clinton to improve to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
West Delaware looks ahead to a match up with Decorah while Clinton hopes to rebound against Dubuque Wahlert.

Sports

CCA uses big second half to defeat Muscatine 41-21

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
The Clippers look ahead to a match up with the Xavier Saints while Muscatine hopes to bounce back against Pleasant Valley.

Sports

Iowa City West dominates City High 56-21

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT
The Iowa City West Trojans defeated the City High Little Hawks 56-20 on Friday night to improve their record to 2-0 on the season.