Advertisement

Food banks: USDA program helped but better ways to meet need

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As demand continues to surge at food banks, the federal government is preparing to spend another $1.5 billion on a program that has provided a key source of fresh food to charities this summer as they work to feed the hungry.

Despite initial criticism about some distributors chosen for the program and a few logistical headaches, food banks have praised it for helping provide high quality produce, meat and dairy products to millions of Americans who abruptly lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But food bank officials say the government could help more by expanding the food stamp program, known as SNAP, which reaches far more people.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Democratic Party fundraiser

Updated: seconds ago
The cast of “The Princess Bride” is getting involved with politics.

National

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

National

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump.

Iowa

Iowa child dies after crashing utility terrain vehicle

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 3-year-old boy has died after driving a utility terrain vehicle into a parked trailer in southern Iowa.

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

Latest News

Iowa

Coralville man arrested after car chase

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A Coralville man is in custody this morning, accused of leading deputies on a chase which crossed county lines.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National

WikiLeaks’ Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Former Iowa high school football player uses his computer graphic skills to raise money derecho relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Cedar Rapids Washington football player is using his platform and computer graphic skills to raise money for his hometown after the derecho.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.