Des Moines students march to Governor Reynolds demanding to play sports, activities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

The “Student March for Fairness” comes after the Iowa High School Athletic Association told the schools last week that all in-person activities and sports will be suspended starting Tuesday. The students say they want fairness and equity to compete in fall and winter activities.

“We know what we’re doing, we wear masks, we sanitize. we are not a pawn in Kim Reynolds’ and the department of education’s political game,” said Des Moines Roosevelt Senior Tabitha Keith. “This is my life and this is my senior season and I will not be used.”

The Reynolds Administration order requires schools suspend all sports and activities if the district moves all classes online due to COVID-19.

Des Moines and Iowa City school districts have filed lawsuits against the Governor over her order regarding distance learning options. Rulings in both cases are expected this week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.