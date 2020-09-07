Advertisement

Des Moines students march to Governor Reynolds demanding to play sports, activities

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

The “Student March for Fairness” comes after the Iowa High School Athletic Association told the schools last week that all in-person activities and sports will be suspended starting Tuesday. The students say they want fairness and equity to compete in fall and winter activities.

“We know what we’re doing, we wear masks, we sanitize. we are not a pawn in Kim Reynolds’ and the department of education’s political game,” said Des Moines Roosevelt Senior Tabitha Keith. “This is my life and this is my senior season and I will not be used.”

The Reynolds Administration order requires schools suspend all sports and activities if the district moves all classes online due to COVID-19.

Des Moines and Iowa City school districts have filed lawsuits against the Governor over her order regarding distance learning options. Rulings in both cases are expected this week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Facebook page needs warehouse to keep running relief efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Facebook Page, which has over 60,000 members, has now moved into a warehouse to keep with the number and need of donations.

Local

Trump boat rally hits Coralville Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

News

Trump Boat Rally on Coralville Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
A parade of boats on Coralville Lake isn’t a unique site for Labor Day but this one was a political rally on the water.

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus makes Covid-19 control easier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Cornell College's President said the school is using rapid antigen tests to tests hundreds of students daily. Most students also live on campus, making testing and control of the virus easier.

Latest News

News

Cornell College hopes smaller campus helps with managing Covid-19 virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cornell College is testing hundreds of students daily. School leaders said the smaller campus is helping make testing easier.

News

Des Moines Students protest suspension of sports, activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

News

Luther College professor helps develop test to analyze prevention behaviors during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Developers hope the 'Clean and Contain Scale' can be used by all types of businesses and organizations to help people understand what they are doing and what they can improve upon to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Iowa

Police shoot, kill man at Altoona motel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police shot and killed a man with a gun outside a Motel 6 in Altoona on Monday, September 7th.

Iowa

UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man outside Altoona motel

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Altoona police shot and injured a man who they say was armed with a weapon outside a motel in the suburbs outside of Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Iowa toddler severely burned after being trapped in house fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN
An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped inside a house fire.