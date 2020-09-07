Coralville man arrested after car chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man is in custody this morning, accused of leading deputies on a chase which crossed county lines.

It all started just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 8th Avenue and 2nd Street Southeast in Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s office said deputies tried to pulled over a vehicle for not having working taillights. The vehicle did not stop and eventually led officers into Johnson County on I-380.

It reached North Liberty where a police officer deployed a tire deflation device. The car eventually stopped at Highway 965 and West Zeller Street.

Deputies took the driver, 26-year-old Frank Scott, into custody.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time. He now faces several charges.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.